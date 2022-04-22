 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Michael Gableman investigation gets even weirder

The partisan Republican investigation into the 2020 election already lacks credibility. You can't present easily disproven falsehoods to a legislative committee and then pretend you're acting in good faith. Now we find out his crack squad of investigators wrote down (on paper!) — that an IT worker for the city of Milwaukee is "probably" (!) a Democrat because she has a nose ring, dyed hair and a live-in boyfriend, plays video games and likes snakes. Yikes!

Capital W, where you can find the week's best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

