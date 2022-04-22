Capital W: Michael Gableman investigation gets even weirder

The partisan Republican investigation into the 2020 election already lacks credibility. You can't present easily disproven falsehoods to a legislative committee and then pretend you're acting in good faith. Now we find out his crack squad of investigators wrote down (on paper!) — that an IT worker for the city of Milwaukee is "probably" (!) a Democrat because she has a nose ring, dyed hair and a live-in boyfriend, plays video games and likes snakes. Yikes!
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Alexander Shur reports on Sen. Ron Johnson's record while in office. Short version: Johnson reflects how the Republican tea party morphed into the Trump party.
- The Legislature held its first hearing on legalizing marijuana since 2009. The hearing was on 4/20. Heh-heh.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the biggest story of last Friday after this newsletter publishes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted Republican drawn legislative districts, ensuring another decade of Republicans controlling the Legislature.
- This week's What?!?! winner: I think you already know.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
