As evidence mounts that President Trump used his public office to benefit himself politically, a new Marquette Law School Poll showed support for Trump and against impeachment slightly increase. Setting aside the result is in line with past polls when factoring in margin of error, and the poll was conducted before some of the most damning testimony in the House impeachment inquiry this week (pause for breath), poll director Charles Franklin noted the results may reflect Republicans rallying to their leader. With independents moving from 42% support for impeachment last month to 38% last week, another factor could be the lesson of the 2012 recall election: Many Wisconsin voters think these issues should be decided on election day.
- Even under split government, Gov. Tony Evers is catching up to his predecessors on the number of bills signed so far, but he still trails, Riley Vetterkind reports. Did I mention split government?
- The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty reports the decline in unions since Act 10 has leveled off while acknowledging that annual recertification votes put unions "through the wringer."
- Anyone hoping for a calm, clean, cool and collected Supreme Court election next spring must have just moved to Wisconsin.
- Mitchell Schmidt profiles how Scott Fitzgerald went from small-town newspaper publisher to clearing the field for U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's Congressional seat. And of course we have a fun photo of Fitz.
