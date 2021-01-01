 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Looking ahead to 2021 with tempered predictions

Capital W: Looking ahead to 2021 with tempered predictions

A year ago every member of the Wisconsin State Journal Capital W team correctly predicted that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald would be elected to Congress. We did not, however, predict murder hornets. This year we're going all in on one prediction: Redistricting will be a huge deal and end up in a contentious state Supreme Court battle. The next decade in Wisconsin politics could turn on Justice Brian Hagedorn's read of the laws, state and U.S. constitutions and precedent. It should be another interesting year.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics