Capital W: Lincoln Hills remains a monument to short-sighted political thinking

At the time it seemed like a good idea: Consolidate the state's youth prisons to save taxpayers money. Create jobs in a rural community that has been losing population. Reform wayward youth far from the negative influences in their neighborhoods. Almost a decade later, those short-sighted political goals have given way to a disastrous reality: Abuse scandals have led to lawsuits costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Inmates and staff still say they fear for their safety while a worker shortage has made it difficult to educate the youth there. And lawmakers can't agree on a costly remedy for the situation.