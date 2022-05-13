 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Left-wing cabal claims credit for domestic terrorism at Wisconsin Family Action

No amount of abortions justifies bombing an abortion clinic, and no amount of abortion clinic bombings justifies last weekend's attack on the offices of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action. Also, no amount of abortion rights activists marching Saturday will stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade, unless they and everyone they know continue marching to the polls every election.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

