Capital W: Left-wing cabal claims credit for domestic terrorism at Wisconsin Family Action

No amount of abortions justifies bombing an abortion clinic, and no amount of abortion clinic bombings justifies last weekend's attack on the offices of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action. Also, no amount of abortion rights activists marching Saturday will stop the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade, unless they and everyone they know continue marching to the polls every election.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on how Republican primary voters really don't have much choice when it comes to overhauling the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
- Alexander Shur reports on how Democratic primary voters may have some choice on the issue of court-packing, but not much else.
- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos paused Michael Gableman's 2020 election investigation so it can deal with a ton of lawsuits. Gableman will still be paid the equivalent of $66,000 a year for his trouble.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Sen. Ron Johnson was playing the word association game and someone said "abortion" and he said "messy" plus some other words that would put most men in the doghouse.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
