Capital W: Lawmakers get out while the gettin's good

We don't even have new legislative district maps yet, but the state lawmaker exodus got closer to historic levels this week. Locally Democratic Reps. Sondy Pope and Gary Hebl added to the list that includes nine Assembly Democrats, 13 Assembly Republicans, three Senate Republicans and three Senate Democrats. The 80-year-old record for most retirements may yet fall.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Eric Hovde won't be joining the governor's race. The tea party and Trump party lanes are full, but the moderate Republican who won the governor's office four times lane remains wide open.
- Wisconsin Crime Lab turnaround slowed last year as technicians worked from home amid COVID and Republicans denied Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul more funding.
- Chris Hubbuch reports the Department of Natural Resources went back to the drawing board to make groundwater safe from bacteria. The DNR board scrapped 2½ years of work, so it will be another 2½ years before the rules are ready.
- The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments on whether drop boxes should be allowed. Conservatives contended it's illegal for a voter to hand their absentee ballot to their child or spouse to deposit it in a mailbox. That type of fraud must explain the 2020 results.
- Republicans plan to hold a marijuana legalization hearing on April 20. The bill sponsor said she didn't know the significance of that date.
- This week's What?!?! winner: 2020 election sleuth Michael Gableman criticized Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe's clothing.
