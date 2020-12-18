 Skip to main content
Capital W: Justice Brian Hagedorn solidifies role as Supreme Court's swing vote

This week ended much like it began: With all eyes on swing Justice Brian Hagedorn. Though backed by conservatives in his 2019 election, he has joined with liberal-backed justices on crucial cases involving public health and the 2020 election. Justices are supposed to be nonpartisan, but conservatives claim their candidates adhere to the law while painting their opponents as legislating from the bench. That's a bit of a canard because both sides can cherry-pick the constitution or the law to suit their viewpoint, and many laws are ambiguous enough that they need some kind of judicial review. Case in point: Did the Legislature give the governor broad authority to limit gatherings to stop a pandemic?

