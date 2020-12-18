Capital W: Justice Brian Hagedorn solidifies role as Supreme Court's swing vote

This week ended much like it began: With all eyes on swing Justice Brian Hagedorn. Though backed by conservatives in his 2019 election, he has joined with liberal-backed justices on crucial cases involving public health and the 2020 election. Justices are supposed to be nonpartisan, but conservatives claim their candidates adhere to the law while painting their opponents as legislating from the bench. That's a bit of a canard because both sides can cherry-pick the constitution or the law to suit their viewpoint, and many laws are ambiguous enough that they need some kind of judicial review. Case in point: Did the Legislature give the governor broad authority to limit gatherings to stop a pandemic?
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Sen. Howard Marklein's daughter held a small wedding in the Capitol last weekend, even though the building is closed to the public and the surrounding county had prohibited any indoor gatherings outside the home.
- In other "Republicans using the Capitol for things other than passing bills to address COVID-19" news, this happened. Chris Rickert writes about the Capitol's First Amendment squabbles.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports the state's tuition freeze has squeezed UW far more than other states have squeezed their places where you get exposed to ideas beyond what you hear from your parents.
- Sen. Ron Johnson acknowledged Joe Biden is the president-elect a day before airing baseless election conspiracies in his committee. Must not be any other homeland security issues to worry about.
- A legislative audit found even more reasons to fire fired Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman. His former boss' job performance review is coming soon.
