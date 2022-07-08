Capital W: Justice Brian Hagedorn issues a boatload of major decisions

The Wisconsin Supreme Court handed down a LOT of 4-3 decisions this week with three conservative justices and three liberal justices consistently on opposite sides, and Justice Brian Hagedorn the swing vote. Conservative Hagedorn banned ballot boxes, made it harder for the public to access public records and cleared Mike Huebsch of a regulatory conflict, while liberal Hagedorn denied complete anonymity for conservatives challenging a Madison School District gender identity policy and allowed public health officials to issue orders without direct oversight of an elected body.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has endorsed Tim Michels in the heated GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch countered with endorsements from top Republican lawmakers Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu.
- More on the GOP primary: Kleefisch attacked Michels by name for the first time in a TV ad.
- More GOP primary! (Er... less? Fewer?) Alexander Shur reports Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race, leaving his 10% support in the latest Marquette poll up for grabs.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Sen. Kathy Bernier called Secretary of State Doug La Follette a putz because he hasn't mailed in a resolution ratifying a Constitutional Convention to Congress. La Follette said his office doesn't have enough money for stamps and envelopes. Actual quote: "I was literally down to pulling old stamps apart and gluing bits together because I couldn’t afford to order new stamps.” A whole lot of What?!?! to go around here.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.