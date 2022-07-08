 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Justice Brian Hagedorn issues a boatload of major decisions

The Wisconsin Supreme Court handed down a LOT of 4-3 decisions this week with three conservative justices and three liberal justices consistently on opposite sides, and Justice Brian Hagedorn the swing vote. Conservative Hagedorn banned ballot boxes, made it harder for the public to access public records and cleared Mike Huebsch of a regulatory conflict, while liberal Hagedorn denied complete anonymity for conservatives challenging a Madison School District gender identity policy and allowed public health officials to issue orders without direct oversight of an elected body.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

