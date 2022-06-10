 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Judge holds Michael Gableman in contempt after he refuses to deign to follow law

A Dane County judge held former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in contempt of court Friday for refusing to testify in a case involving destruction of public records. As Thursday night's Jan. 6 committee hearing showed, contempt for the rule of law drives much of the Republican view of the 2020 election.

