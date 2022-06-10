Capital W: Judge holds Michael Gableman in contempt after he refuses to deign to follow law

A Dane County judge held former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in contempt of court Friday for refusing to testify in a case involving destruction of public records. As Thursday night's Jan. 6 committee hearing showed, contempt for the rule of law drives much of the Republican view of the 2020 election.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Based on early reviews, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hit a homerun with his pick of Don Millis to succeed Dean Knudson and become chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Millis was praised by the current Democratic chair, Gableman and Tommy Thompson.
- Alexander Shur reports on how the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate likely won't come down to strong differences on policy.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling the state can release aggregate health information collected from Wisconsin businesses. Brian Hagedorn was a key swing vote again. Republicans wish next year was 2029.
- This week's What!?!? winner: Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette is traveling to Africa during a key stretch of his primary campaign. He must think it's gonna take a lot to drag him away from you.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
