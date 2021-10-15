 Skip to main content
Capital W: Josh Kaul calls out Republican election probe as Michael Gableman avoids scrutiny

If you thought we were done highlighting the Republican 2020 election investigation, well… This week started with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul calling the probe “irrevocably tainted by bias.” It ended with lead investigator Michael Gableman issuing another end-run-around-the-media, lawyer-talking video. The videos are the latest example of politicians using social media to claim transparency while avoiding important questions from reporters like, "Why is a former Trump administration official working on this investigation?"

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

