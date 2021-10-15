Capital W: Josh Kaul calls out Republican election probe as Michael Gableman avoids scrutiny

If you thought we were done highlighting the Republican 2020 election investigation, well… This week started with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul calling the probe “irrevocably tainted by bias.” It ended with lead investigator Michael Gableman issuing another end-run-around-the-media, lawyer-talking video. The videos are the latest example of politicians using social media to claim transparency while avoiding important questions from reporters like, "Why is a former Trump administration official working on this investigation?"
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Chris Hubbuch reports Wisconsin has awarded $100 million in federal COVID cash to broadband expansion. That's especially notable given the Legislature has only provided $73.6 million for such projects over the past eight years.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports Ted Cruz rode into this week complaining that UW-Madison was stifling his speech by forcing him to wear a mask. It turns out the rules they enforced were also applied to the Cap Times Idea Fest.
- We also got a visit from Ted Nugent this week! Mitchell Schmidt reports the Republican rocker was advocating for a hunting season for the protected sandhill crane so that he can eat them.
- This week's good news: Sen. Andre Jacque is back to work after being intubated with COVID-19. No matter your politics, we hope everyone can agree COVID-19 is bad.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
