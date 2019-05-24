Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul told Riley Vetterkind this week that he plans to defend Act 10, the controversial 2011 Republican law that has hobbled public sector unions in Wisconsin. The move isn't entirely surprising, given the law has already been upheld in court multiple times. But it also comes after Gov. Tony Evers, who during the campaign last year said he favored a "piece by piece" repeal of the law, left out any changes to Act 10 in his budget, even as bargaining chips for securing his other budget priorities. Union membership in the state dropped again last year to 8.1%, down from 13.3% in 2011.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- In the same interview, Kaul revealed he is consolidating two units to strengthen environmental enforcement. The office will grow from five to six attorneys, which is still half of what it had in the 1990s.
- It was a big week for the state budget as Republicans reached agreement on increasing education spending by $500 million, including the first boost in special education funding in a decade. Evers had called for $1.4 billion more.
- Steven Verburg broke down two proposals to address PFAS pollution in the state. The Democratic proposal seeks broad legal limits on the cancer-linked contaminant, while the GOP proposal tries to limit the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam. A spokesman for one of the sponsors of the GOP bill wasn't able to identify current examples that would be affected by the bill.
- In a story on the UW-Whitewater chancellor selection, Kelly Meyerhofer noted faculty concerns with the selection process, including that former Regents are continuing to serve on committees after their term ends.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.