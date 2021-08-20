 Skip to main content
Capital W: Joe Biden's swift capitulation in Afghanistan reverberates in Wisconsin

The international fallout from President Joe Biden's swift retreat from Afghanistan will be felt for years, including in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy near Tomah could soon be housing hundreds or even thousands of Afghan refugees. Local veterans were for the second time in a half-century left asking "What was it all for?" The public, including many who seem to struggle with cost-benefit analysis, had been clamoring for the end of U.S. involvement for years.

