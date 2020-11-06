Capital W: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin (and MI, AZ and probably NV, GA, PA and the presidency)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on the cusp of becoming the 46th president of the United States and, as we've been predicting all year, Wisconsin played a crucial role. The unofficial count shows Biden won the state by almost the same vote margin that Donald Trump won the state in 2016. Biden flipped Sauk and Door counties, netted 7,750 in the suburban Milwaukee WOW counties and about 55,000 votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties. But Trump improved his 2016 vote margins in 50 of the state's 72 counties. Biden could win 306 electoral college votes, the same number Trump won in 2016.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political… OK, OK, it's Georgia now.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Republicans fell short of a veto-proof majority in both the Senate and Assembly on Tuesday, but gained two Senate seats and lost two suburban Milwaukee Assembly seats. The election landscape will literally be different in 2022.
- Senate Republicans elected Sen. Devin LeMahieu to succeed Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, bypassing Senate President Roger Roth. Sen. Chris Kapenga will serve as Senate president, signaling the growing number of conservatives in the chamber are exerting more influence. Fitzgerald is going to Washington.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on how the 2022 election for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin has already begun.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on enrollment trends at the UW System campuses amid COVID-19, which set new case records nationally and in Wisconsin this week. Yes, COVID-19 is still very much a thing after Nov. 3.
