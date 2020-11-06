 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin (and MI, AZ and probably NV, GA, PA and the presidency)

Capital W: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin (and MI, AZ and probably NV, GA, PA and the presidency)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on the cusp of becoming the 46th president of the United States and, as we've been predicting all year, Wisconsin played a crucial role. The unofficial count shows Biden won the state by almost the same vote margin that Donald Trump won the state in 2016. Biden flipped Sauk and Door counties, netted 7,750 in the suburban Milwaukee WOW counties and about 55,000 votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties. But Trump improved his 2016 vote margins in 50 of the state's 72 counties. Biden could win 306 electoral college votes, the same number Trump won in 2016.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the center of the political… OK, OK, it's Georgia now.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics