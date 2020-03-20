Capital W: Job losses are mounting in order to save human lives

Unemployment claims this week through Wednesday skyrocketed nearly ten-fold from last week as the strategy to prevent COVID-19 from killing millions started to cost what could end up being millions of jobs. The public policy calculation is a no-brainer — lives are more important than jobs — but the economic effects of shutting down restaurants, bars, theaters, malls and so many other engines of our service economy will have ripple effects for years. Wisconsin's budget is better prepared than before the last recession, but a lot remains unknown.
- Josh Irvine reports Wisconsin Republicans were united in opposing the federal bill President Trump signed to guarantee paid sick leave and expand federal unemployment benefits. No other state had the same unified opposition to the overwhelmingly bipartisan bill, signifying the anti-government, every-man-for-himself tea party purity runs deep among Wisconsin Republicans. The 2020 election could turn on whether such thinking is fortified or considered quaint by November.
- Meanwhile, there's still an election scheduled for April 7. The good news for conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is the Democratic presidential primary appears to be over. The good news for liberal-backed challenger Judge Jill Karofsky is participation could still be high in Democratic strongholds as cities move almost entirely to mail-in voting. After all, what else is there to do while self-quarantined?
- In chaotic times, public access to government records remains vital. Kelly Meyerhofer evaluated the response times of the University of Wisconsin System and its campuses and found the System was still the slowest to respond despite hiring someone to expedite the response times.
- It's hard to understate how quickly the government is shutting down society: Last week Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools to shut down. On Monday it was gatherings of 50 or more people. On Tuesday, it was bars and restaurants. Then child care center restrictions were added. Other states are now requiring people to stay mostly at home. Expect more measures to come.
