Capital W: Job losses are mounting in order to save human lives

Unemployment claims this week through Wednesday skyrocketed nearly ten-fold from last week as the strategy to prevent COVID-19 from killing millions started to cost what could end up being millions of jobs. The public policy calculation is a no-brainer — lives are more important than jobs — but the economic effects of shutting down restaurants, bars, theaters, malls and so many other engines of our service economy will have ripple effects for years. Wisconsin's budget is better prepared than before the last recession, but a lot remains unknown.