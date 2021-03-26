 Skip to main content
Capital W: Jill Underly has her own example of how not to use public email

As we learned last week, public employees should not use their public email to work on their private business. This week's lesson in government ethics: Public employees shouldn't use their public emails for campaign purposes. The two examples of email misuse in the state superintendent race are not necessarily equivalent, just like a false start penalty in football and players betting on a game aren't necessarily equivalent. Which sports analogy applies to Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr? Which is worse? Are there a lot of other more pressing issues? Voters decide April 6.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

