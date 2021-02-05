Capital W: It's been 10 years since Act 10. Let the think pieces begin!

Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of when Gov. Scott Walker "dropped the bomb," telling his cabinet he would introduce what would become known as Act 10. That he did so while hearkening back to Ronald Reagan's firing of striking air traffic controllers revealed that the intent was about breaking up the state's Democrat-backing unions, even as it was sold as a budget repair bill. A decade later, Riley Vetterkind assesses the economic and budgetary impacts, finding the law saved state and local governments billions of dollars, paving the way for tax cuts and the decimation of unions. But improving education for all? Spurring the economy? Helping Walker become the next Tommy Thompson? Not so much.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the Republican Legislature got rid of Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate. Within an hour, Evers put in place a new one. Seems like the whole thing is rapidly becoming one of these situations.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports the UW System is putting on a full-court press for borrowing authority in the next budget.
- Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke was apparently getting crazy with the cheese whiz when he formed the racial disparities task force last year.
- This week's good news: None of the registered voters who had been flagged as possibly having moved and were still on the list as of Election Day voted. Hooray, no voter fraud here!
