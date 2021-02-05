 Skip to main content
Capital W: It's been 10 years since Act 10. Let the think pieces begin!

Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of when Gov. Scott Walker "dropped the bomb," telling his cabinet he would introduce what would become known as Act 10. That he did so while hearkening back to Ronald Reagan's firing of striking air traffic controllers revealed that the intent was about breaking up the state's Democrat-backing unions, even as it was sold as a budget repair bill. A decade later, Riley Vetterkind assesses the economic and budgetary impacts, finding the law saved state and local governments billions of dollars, paving the way for tax cuts and the decimation of unions. But improving education for all? Spurring the economy? Helping Walker become the next Tommy Thompson? Not so much.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

