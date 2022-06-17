 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: If you haven't yet, now's about a good time to start paying attention to PFAS

The Wisconsin State Journal has been writing cautionary reports about PFAS, aka toxic forever chemicals in groundwater, for years, but this week the stakes got much higher. Chris Hubbuch reports on the EPA's new warning that there is really no safe level for the chemicals, and by that standard all of Madison's wells are contaminated. But local government officials are pushing back against more testing for chemicals coming from the Dane County Airport.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

