Capital W: If you haven't yet, now's about a good time to start paying attention to PFAS

The Wisconsin State Journal has been writing cautionary reports about PFAS, aka toxic forever chemicals in groundwater, for years, but this week the stakes got much higher. Chris Hubbuch reports on the EPA's new warning that there is really no safe level for the chemicals, and by that standard all of Madison's wells are contaminated. But local government officials are pushing back against more testing for chemicals coming from the Dane County Airport.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports that expectations are high that this year's campaign spending will set a new record. Ah, the good ol' days when campaign finance, not coups, was the stuff of election news coverage.
- Michael Gableman got slapped down by a Dane County judge for his "sneering" conduct last week during a public records court case hearing in which Gableman called the judge an "advocate."
- Alexander Shur reports the state Justice Department has set up regional support teams to respond to school shootings.
- This week's What!?!? winner: Republicans are doubling down on "election integrity" events after the Jan. 6 committee eviscerated the notion that elections lack integrity. Oh, and Gableman, running away with the What!?!? lifetime achievement award, will headline a separate poll watcher training.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
