How do people in power abuse their power and get away with it? Two stories from Kelly Meyerhofer this week blew the lid off a case study in exactly how it happens. A UW-Madison grad student died by suicide three years ago after working in a "toxic" work environment. UW investigated the professor and meted out two years of unpaid leave. But before his punishment began, he was hired by a federal agency that had been left completely in the dark about his behavior. The university failed to alert the agency until after Meyerhofer requested a copy of the investigative report, and the agency (but not the university) ultimately fired him. Abuse of power, meet power of the press.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political news and analysis from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Chris Hubbuch has been reporting on two big stories this year related to Madison's Truax Field. F-35, meet PFAS.
- Meyerhofer broke another big story this week about lawmakers drafting a bill that would allow college athletes to be compensated, something UW is not exactly thrilled about. Legislature, meet Barry Alvarez.
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Joint Finance Committee blocked the Evers administration from hiring new employees unless it trims other vacant positions first.
- Vetterkind also reports Republicans have turned the tables on the Evers administration over funding for a suicide hotline. The funding was in the budget, but initially not released by JFC because it was to be wrapped into a separate bill. When the organization that was supposed to get the money cried foul, the committee released the money. But the money continued to be delayed by an agency procurement process. Political grandstanding, meet bureaucratic red tape.
