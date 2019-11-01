How do people in power abuse their power and get away with it? Two stories from Kelly Meyerhofer this week blew the lid off a case study in exactly how it happens. A UW-Madison grad student died by suicide three years ago after working in a "toxic" work environment. UW investigated the professor and meted out two years of unpaid leave. But before his punishment began, he was hired by a federal agency that had been left completely in the dark about his behavior. The university failed to alert the agency until after Meyerhofer requested a copy of the investigative report, and the agency (but not the university) ultimately fired him. Abuse of power, meet power of the press.

