Capital W: Gov. Tony Evers announces unofficial re-election bid

With little fanfare, Gov. Tony Evers this week quashed any doubt in Madison political circles he'd run for re-election.
Amid a swirl of other news in the state capital this week, Evers dropped a relatively mundane announcement his campaign is onboarding a number of staffers, serving as an unofficial re-election announcement that's started the clock on the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Evers has yet to make a formal announcement, but is likely to do so after he signs the state budget this summer, though plans may be complicated if negotiations get thorny.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- In other news on the 2022 political cycle, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is taking his sweet time in deciding whether to run for a third time.
- Prices so low, you'll ... veto? Evers this week said a full veto of the Republican proposed budget is still on the table after the GOP-controlled budget committee only approved a tenth of the funding he requested for K-12 education.
- For Republicans, it turns out some things are worth canceling, after all. GOP lawmakers introduced a slate bills that would ban public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias. Kelly Meyerhofer has the story.
- Finally, Republicans this week rejected $15 million to update Wisconsin’s outdated unemployment benefits system, which struggled to get payments to workers as the COVID-19 pandemic cratered the economy and continues to falter.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
