Capital W: Gov. Tony Evers announces unofficial re-election bid

With little fanfare, Gov. Tony Evers this week quashed any doubt in Madison political circles he'd run for re-election.

Amid a swirl of other news in the state capital this week, Evers dropped a relatively mundane announcement his campaign is onboarding a number of staffers, serving as an unofficial re-election announcement that's started the clock on the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Evers has yet to make a formal announcement, but is likely to do so after he signs the state budget this summer, though plans may be complicated if negotiations get thorny.

