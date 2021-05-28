Capital W: GOP votes to end tuition freeze

It couldn't last forever.
With a vote of the Republican-controlled budget committee this week, Kelly Meyerhofer reports it's likely the state mandated UW System tuition freeze for Wisconsin residents is coming to an end.
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and the GOP Legislature implemented the tuition freeze in 2013 after several decades of rising tuition, a move that contributed to declining debt loads among UW graduates. Neither the UW System nor Gov. Tony Evers requested the change, although UW leaders have said the freeze threatens educational quality and financial stability.
Republicans didn't impose a cap on how much tuition could increase under the plan, but they warned that they'll take action if it goes too high. Evers and both chambers of the Legislature still need to approve the plan.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week's best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Republicans have chosen to fund just 10% of the $1.6 billion increase Evers sought for K-12 education this year, amounting to a mere $128 million increase over the next two-year budget. The low funding level likely falls short of the amount needed to guarantee the state would receive all of the $1.5 billion in federal stimulus for education.
- The culture wars heated up this week, with Republican legislative committees hearing testimony on a pair of bills that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college levels. Riley Vetterkind has the story.
- Also this week, Republicans, as expected, swiftly rejected Evers' call to expand Medicaid and direct some of the savings toward economic development projects.
- Finally, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2022 U.S. Senate race is growing. This week, state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, joined the race.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
