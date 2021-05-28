Capital W: GOP votes to end tuition freeze

It couldn't last forever.

With a vote of the Republican-controlled budget committee this week, Kelly Meyerhofer reports it's likely the state mandated UW System tuition freeze for Wisconsin residents is coming to an end.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and the GOP Legislature implemented the tuition freeze in 2013 after several decades of rising tuition, a move that contributed to declining debt loads among UW graduates. Neither the UW System nor Gov. Tony Evers requested the change, although UW leaders have said the freeze threatens educational quality and financial stability.

Republicans didn't impose a cap on how much tuition could increase under the plan, but they warned that they'll take action if it goes too high. Evers and both chambers of the Legislature still need to approve the plan.

