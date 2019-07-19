Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson gave Republicans a stockpile of political ammunition Thursday when he told reporters state transportation money redirected by a Gov. Tony Evers veto could be used on transit projects such as the Milwaukee streetcar. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald reflexively tweeted that rural Democrats should join Republicans in a veto override, signaling the issue will be at play in the 2020 elections. It's unclear whether any of the $75 million will end up going to what Fitzgerald called the "trolley to nowhere" — Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, even told Kelly Meyerhofer he was OK with the money being used for other purposes in cities so long as towns and villages get their share as Republicans intended — but the episode was another display of the Milwaukee vs. rest-of-Wisconsin divide.

