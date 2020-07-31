Capital W: GOP lawmakers might finally meet to (not) address COVID-19

Wisconsin's COVID-19 situation has deteriorated since the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order. Dane County's has improved since it put in place a mask mandate. Poll respondents appear to understand the science and math involved. So naturally some Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are calling for the Legislature to finally meet to address the resurgent virus … by undoing Evers' mask mandate.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Three weeks before the state's next election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is "making headway" on addressing issues with tracking and processing absentee ballots. Oh good.
- Riley Vetterkind reports legislative fundraising set another new record in the first half of the year. Maybe that's how home-bound, fully employed and retired Wisconsinites spent their COVID-19 stimulus checks.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports state and local officials acknowledged a backlog of negative COVID-19 tests, which means the percentage of reported positive tests might be skewed too high. It also means the actual number of positive tests is still as bad as it is.
- Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, the state's first and only Black DA, responded to late-night protesters outside his home who called him racist for prosecuting Black men accused of looting a jewelry store and extorting businesses. Another note to protesters: Optics!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!