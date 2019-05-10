Lawmakers took the first vote on the 2019-21 state budget this week, blowing a giant fiscal hole in Gov. Tony Evers's plan. When the Republican leaders of the budget committee announced the move last week, they emphasized "the committee will be voting to remove non-fiscal policy items from the governor's budget." It turns out they did a lot more than that — $1.4 billion more, in fact — as Mark Sommerhauser was the first to report. When pressed on which of Evers' proposed spending increases would be cut to offset lost revenue from scrapping Evers' proposed Medicaid expansion and tax increases on large manufacturers and capital gains, budget committee co-chairman Rep. John Nygren said it's "premature" to say.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Riley Vetterkind explored the politics of the LGBT movement in the wake of Judge Brian Hagedorn's Supreme Court victory.
- Kelly Meyerhofer learned UW-Madison is one of only three Big 10 schools that don't require students to have a measles vaccine. The school says it's now considering such a requirement.
- Independent charter schools have been part of the education political debate for years. Logan Wroge took an in-depth look at a Madison school authorized by the University of Wisconsin System's Office of Educational Opportunity.
- Next Tuesday the Assembly plans to vote on several abortion-related bills that Evers is expected to veto. Riley wrote about the committee discussion this week.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.