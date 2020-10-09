Capital W: 'Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin. You are going to need it.'

It's never a good thing when a federal judge makes voters feel like they're about to lead a direct attack on the Death Star. But apparently, at least in the eyes of 7th Circuit Appellate Court Judge Ilana Rovner, that's the state of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. A 2-1 majority overturned a lower court's ruling that absentee ballots should still count if they are postmarked by Nov. 3, but received after state law says they can arrive at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The ruling is a win for Republican lawmakers, who the state Supreme Court said can argue the case, and also for Election Night watch parties.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating still the erstwhile center of the political universe in 2020.
- It's also never a good thing when 2020 tries to outdo itself, like when the FBI arrests militants (who trained in Wisconsin!) allegedly plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports that corporate tax collections last year were up 20%, likely due to Republicans adding tax auditors five years ago.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on how UW-Madison has shaken COVID-19 almost as fast as the president!
- Wisconsin, on the other hand, has not shaken COVID-19. It's real. It's overwhelming hospitals. So avoid crowds. Order take-out if you're worried about the economy. Zoom with an old friend if you're worried about mental health. Don't kidnap governors. And for the love of G-d, wear a mask.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
