Capital W: 'Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin. You are going to need it.'

It's never a good thing when a federal judge makes voters feel like they're about to lead a direct attack on the Death Star. But apparently, at least in the eyes of 7th Circuit Appellate Court Judge Ilana Rovner, that's the state of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. A 2-1 majority overturned a lower court's ruling that absentee ballots should still count if they are postmarked by Nov. 3, but received after state law says they can arrive at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The ruling is a win for Republican lawmakers, who the state Supreme Court said can argue the case, and also for Election Night watch parties.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating still the erstwhile center of the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

