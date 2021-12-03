Capital W: Gableman investigating activity vaguely reminiscent of what he legalized in 2015

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election sank to a new low this week, as he threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay for not yet sitting for an interview and railed against the media for daring to ask how he's spending taxpayer money. Gableman's legal theory appears to be that a third-party group spent money to increase voter turnout largely in Democratic cities, which, even if true, wouldn't be illegal. How do we know it's not illegal? Because when a third-party group spent money to help Republicans win the 2011 and 2012 recalls, Gableman wrote the Supreme Court opinion striking down laws that made it illegal.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- More: Mitchell Schmidt reports the Wisconsin Elections Commission met for nearly 11 hours and recommended staff start the process of writing rules for ballot drop boxes and how clerks can fix absentee ballot envelopes.
- The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Republicans' "least-change" method for how the state's heavily gerrymandered legislative districts should be redrawn for the next 10 years. There's a word for that.
- Emily Hamer reports the Wisconsin National Guard is being called in to help staff mental health institutions due to the labor shortage.
- After years of trying to get rid of the Secretary of State, Republicans are now eyeing the possibility of having the office oversee the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which presumably would only happen if the office is appointed by a Republican governor or if a Republican wins the office.
- This week's good news: The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is moving its headquarters into a South Side business incubator focused on minority entrepreneurs.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Tags
- Politicsintro
- National Convention
- Capital
- Block
- Mayor
- Wisconsin
- Attempt
- Democrats
- Lame Duck
- Law
- Institutes
- Supreme Court
- Josh Kaul
- Constitutionality
- Sean Duffy
- Attorney
- Gop
- Retirement
- Week
- Jim Sensenbrenner
- Shake-up
- Paul Ryan
- Journal
- Matt Defour
- Story
- Literature
- Tip
- Republican Party
- Truax Field
- School
- John Nygren
- Test
- Neighborhood
- Buyback
- Legislation
- Weaponry
- Military
- Polling
- Legislature
- Comment
- Beto O'rourke
- Majority
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Funding
- Carolyn Stanford Taylor
- Superintendent
- Election
- Parliament
- Momentum
- Hotline
- Scott Walker
- Vacancy
- Mitchell Schmidt
- Ron Johnson
- Hall Pass
- Ministries
- Sonny Perdue
- Congressional District
- Pass
- Lawmaker
- Democrat
- Economist
- Job
- Student
- Policy
- Slur
- Education
- School District
- Security Guard
- Government
- Economics
- Ray Cross
- Gun Control
- Freeze
- Supporter
- University
- Work
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Professor
- Agency
- Grad Student
- Uw
- Finance
- Riley Vetterkind
- Athlete
- Republican
- O'trump-district
- Sen.
- Senate
- Secretary
- Poll
- Trump
- Impeachment
- Support
- Voter
- Charles Franklin
- Wisconsin National Guard
- Sentinel
- Brad Schimel
- Donald P. Dunbar
- Adjutant General
- Marquette Law School
- National Guard
- Reckoning
- Prison
- Lawsuit
- Appeals Court
- Tax
- Judge
- State
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Nominee
- Mike Huebsch
- Endorsement
- Mark Pocan
- Guy
- Bank
- Revenue
- Budget
- Marijuana
- Uw Board Of Regents
- Report
- Ticket
- Candidate
- Shortage
- Swing State
- Pence
- Veep
- Card Game
- Secret Hitler
- Liberal
- Senator
- Steve Nass
- Federal Deficit
- Industry
- Surplus
- Absentee Ballot
- Vote
- Primary
- Dan Kelly
- Emily Hamer
- News
- Bernie Sanders
- Campus
- First Amendment
- Sarah Godlewski
- Co-worker
- State Employee
- Second Amendment
- Signaling
- Jill Karofsky
- Commerce
- Calculation
- Sick Leave
- Unemployment Benefit
- Public Policy
- Restaurant
- Restriction
- University Of Wisconsin System
- Fred Risser
- Chris Taylor
- Lawyer
- Deadline
- Re-election
- Conservative
- U.s. Supreme Court
- Estimate
- Constitution
- Jennifer Shilling
- Ross
- Business Community
- Worker
- Pandemic
- Economy
- Increase
- Medicine
- Stay-at-home
- Plan
- Park
- Justice
- Democratic National Committee
- Welfare
- County
- Wisconsin Supreme Court
- Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Administration
- Police
- Answer
- Peacekeeping
- Expert
- Conversation
- Kelly Meyerhofer
- Board Member
- Private School
- Trump Administration
- Statue
- Protester
- Protest
- Politics
- Activist
- Mob
- Confrontation
- Win
- Discussion
- Republicans
- Kayla Huynh
- Tony Evers
- Convention
- Mandate
- Employee
- Finalist
- Federal Government
- Milwaukee
- Foxconn
- Approval
- Elizabeth Beyer
- Kanye West
- Tammy
- Gwen
- Joe Biden
- Kenosha
- Visit
- Committee
- Ruling
- Dane County
- Green Party
- Brian Hagedorn
- Elector
- Ballot
- Rally
- Madison
- Voting Right
- Lower Court
- State Supreme Court
- Ilana Rovner
- Election Day
- Crisis
- Voting
- Alberta Darling
- Robin Vos
- Chair
- Press Conference
- Electoral College
- Certification
- Fee
- Trump Campaign
- Hunting License
- Challenge
- Associated Press
- Capital W
- Prediction
- Hornet
- Decade
- Murder
- Power Struggle
- Speech
- Democratic Party
- Political Science
- Ken Mayer
- Syllabus
- Public Health
- Roadblock
- Obsession
- Allegation
- Election Fraud
- Deborah Kerr
- Jill Underly
- Sleight Of Hand
- Balancing Act
- Reminder
- Riebus
- Janet Bewley
- Vaccine
- Dose
- Manager
- Vaccination
- Priority
- Aid
- Grant
- Math
- Challenger
- Cash
- Kamala Harris
- Rejection
- Mark Born
- Latonya Johnson
- Mask
- Theatre
- Veto
- Interview
- Jim Doyle
- Urging
- Separatism
- Tax Cut
- Tom Tiffany
- Aclu
- Dollar
- Billion
- Brutalist
- Wisconsin Public Service Commission
- Ryan Owens
- Money
- Mandela Barnes
- Tommy Thompson
- Dnr
- Campaign
- Variant
- Requirement
- Startup
- Mccoy
- Fallout
- Jim Steineke
- Party
- Fred Prehn
- John Macco
- Bob Woodward
- Update
- Rebecca Kleefisch
- Energy
- Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Aide
- Tea Party
- Number
- Samara Kalk
- Lease
- Owner
- Andre Jacque
- Nonsense
- Map
- Michael Gableman
- Investigation
- Subpoena
- Chris Hubbuch
- John Delta
- Audit
- Legislator
- Threat
- Assessor
- Meagan Wolfe
- Country
- Editorial Board
- Elections Commission
- Champion
- Nba
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Partisan
- Jury
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Hunt
- America
- Staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!