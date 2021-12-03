 Skip to main content
Capital W: Gableman investigating activity vaguely reminiscent of what he legalized in 2015

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election sank to a new low this week, as he threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay for not yet sitting for an interview and railed against the media for daring to ask how he's spending taxpayer money. Gableman's legal theory appears to be that a third-party group spent money to increase voter turnout largely in Democratic cities, which, even if true, wouldn't be illegal. How do we know it's not illegal? Because when a third-party group spent money to help Republicans win the 2011 and 2012 recalls, Gableman wrote the Supreme Court opinion striking down laws that made it illegal.

