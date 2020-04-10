Capital W: Forcing people to choose between voting and their health is ridiculous

Wisconsin's spring 2020 election will forever be remembered as the one where voters had to choose between their right to vote and their health. There was plenty of blame to go around, with legislative Republican obstinacy to moving the election date chief among them. Speaker Robin Vos, in full scrubs, blamed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for agreeing with them not to move the election for weeks, before changing his position three days before the election. But Evers acknowledged all along what the Wisconsin Supreme Court affirmed: It was the Legislature's job to change election law. With clerks overwhelmed by a crush of absentee ballot requests, a federal judge extended when absentee ballots could be returned. But the conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court deemed that workaround a bridge too far. The result, in a word.
- While we won't know the results of Tuesday's election until Monday, Riley Vetterkind and Kelly Meyerhofer report on the most likely outcome — lawsuits.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the Department of Workforce Development estimates the state's unemployment rate is nearly 27%, a level not seen since the Great Depression.
- Go back to the previous item and let that sink in.
- Evers has now closed dozens of state parks to stop people from trying to escape from this and this and this.
- Drive-in Easter has not been canceled… is a sentence I did not expect to write this year.
