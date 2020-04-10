Capital W: Forcing people to choose between voting and their health is ridiculous

Wisconsin's spring 2020 election will forever be remembered as the one where voters had to choose between their right to vote and their health. There was plenty of blame to go around, with legislative Republican obstinacy to moving the election date chief among them. Speaker Robin Vos, in full scrubs, blamed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for agreeing with them not to move the election for weeks, before changing his position three days before the election. But Evers acknowledged all along what the Wisconsin Supreme Court affirmed: It was the Legislature's job to change election law. With clerks overwhelmed by a crush of absentee ballot requests, a federal judge extended when absentee ballots could be returned. But the conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court deemed that workaround a bridge too far. The result, in a word.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

