Capital W: Finding the middle ground between defunding police and dominating the battlespace

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in police custody, both the peaceful protests marred by vandalism and looting, and the peacekeeping police presence marred by militaristic tactics showed how a small number of bad actors can topple the whole apple cart. On the political front, elected leaders had to defend at first not being tough enough and then the decision to use National Guard troops to restore order. As the Trump administration urged governors to "dominate the battlespace," protesters in Madison called to empty the jails and defund the police. Gov. Tony Evers backed legislation requiring police departments to reduce the use of force, but Republicans called the Democratic proposal misguided.
- This week made it easy to forget that COVID-19 is still out there. Barry Adams reports the World Dairy Expo has been canceled. It was scheduled to take place more than a month after the DNC, which as of this writing is still coming to Milwaukee even as Republicans debate moving the RNC out of North Carolina.
- Mitchell Schmidt took a look at President Donald Trump's record in Wisconsin and asked political science experts whether he fulfilled his 2016 campaign promises. Their collectively shruggy answer: Does it even matter?
- Republicans want the Wisconsin Supreme Court with its 4-3 conservative majority to settle the coming dispute over next year's legislative redistricting process. What could go wrong?
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports on the UW System seeking authority to borrow money to address the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The initial Republican response can best be summed up using a synthesizer.
