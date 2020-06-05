Capital W: Finding the middle ground between defunding police and dominating the battlespace

Capital W: Finding the middle ground between defunding police and dominating the battlespace

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in police custody, both the peaceful protests marred by vandalism and looting, and the peacekeeping police presence marred by militaristic tactics showed how a small number of bad actors can topple the whole apple cart. On the political front, elected leaders had to defend at first not being tough enough and then the decision to use National Guard troops to restore order. As the Trump administration urged governors to "dominate the battlespace," protesters in Madison called to empty the jails and defund the police. Gov. Tony Evers backed legislation requiring police departments to reduce the use of force, but Republicans called the Democratic proposal misguided.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

