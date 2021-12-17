 Skip to main content
Capital W: Evers tries end run on redistricting, Republicans play hypocrisy card

Capital W: Evers tries end run on redistricting, Republicans play hypocrisy card

Gov. Tony Evers spent the last two years talking up his nonpartisan People's Maps Commission, only to have Democratic partisans and the Wisconsin Supreme Court rain all over it. So instead he called a quick snap and put out new maps this week that are even more least change-y than the Republican proposal. Republicans responded by criticizing Evers for drawing the new maps in secret, which is hilarious.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

