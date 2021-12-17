Capital W: Evers tries end run on redistricting, Republicans play hypocrisy card

Gov. Tony Evers spent the last two years talking up his nonpartisan People's Maps Commission, only to have Democratic partisans and the Wisconsin Supreme Court rain all over it. So instead he called a quick snap and put out new maps this week that are even more least change-y than the Republican proposal. Republicans responded by criticizing Evers for drawing the new maps in secret, which is hilarious.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports that Robin Vos says Biden won Wisconsin, but we'll never know how much voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. Actually, it's 31.
- Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said this week he won't enforce the state's 19th century anti-abortion law if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Abortion looking to be major issue in 2022 elections.
- Assembly Minority Leader, chief veto-override blocker and air guitar champion Gordon Hintz is stepping down from his leadership post next month.
- This week's good news (the last edition
of 2021!ever): Wisconsin's unemployment is back at a record low 3%.
