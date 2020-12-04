 Skip to main content
Capital W: Even IF the refs made a questionable call, courts won't overturn the final score

It never happens in sports, so it would be shocking if it happened in Wisconsin's presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision Thursday turned away the Trump campaign's direct appeal to toss out some 221,000 votes in two Democratic counties. Trump's argument is essentially that election refs didn't make the right call on certain issues, such as allowing clerks to fill in missing witness addresses, but even two of the three dissenting justices acknowledged the remedy wouldn't necessarily be tossing out votes that had been cast in good faith by legitimate voters. Now this lucky, retired judge gets to sort it all out.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

