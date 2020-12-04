Capital W: Even IF the refs made a questionable call, courts won't overturn the final score

It never happens in sports, so it would be shocking if it happened in Wisconsin's presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision Thursday turned away the Trump campaign's direct appeal to toss out some 221,000 votes in two Democratic counties. Trump's argument is essentially that election refs didn't make the right call on certain issues, such as allowing clerks to fill in missing witness addresses, but even two of the three dissenting justices acknowledged the remedy wouldn't necessarily be tossing out votes that had been cast in good faith by legitimate voters. Now this lucky, retired judge gets to sort it all out.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on the ongoing debate over whether state government should do anything in response to more than 3,000 people dying from a pandemic. Assembly Republicans finally put forward dozens of proposals, such as requiring schools to offer in-person instruction by the end of January, which might be an optimistic timeline for the bills even passing.
- Gov. Tony Evers continues to issue pardons at a rate compared to his predecessor that can't be expressed numerically because the calculation would require dividing by 0.
- Riley Vetterkind reports a former Brown County GOP chairman says Sen. Ron Johnson is privately acknowledging Trump lost the election, but won't say so publicly because it would be "political suicide."
- Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born have been named the new co-chairs of the powerful Joint Finance Committee.
