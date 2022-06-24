Capital W: End of Roe v. Wade hands victory to Republicans, rallying cry to Democrats

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision today overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion. Alexander Shur lays out the ramifications in Wisconsin, where a 19th century law is still on the books, but there's uncertainty about how it will be enforced. David Wahlberg notes Wisconsin abortion providers are preparing to set up in Rockford. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans are pre-emptively calling for protests/Democratic voter registration drives to be peaceful.