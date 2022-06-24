Capital W: End of Roe v. Wade hands victory to Republicans, rallying cry to Democrats

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision today overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion. Alexander Shur lays out the ramifications in Wisconsin, where a 19th century law is still on the books, but there's uncertainty about how it will be enforced. David Wahlberg notes Wisconsin abortion providers are preparing to set up in Rockford. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans are pre-emptively calling for protests/Democratic voter registration drives to be peaceful.
- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, or Sen. RoJo if you will, was caught red-handed and red-faced this week as a cog in Donald Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt. ¡Ay, caramba!
- Mitchell Schmidt reports that Michael Gableman worked out of a public library and deleted emails after receiving records requests during the early days of his partisan 2020 election probe. He also behaved in court, but forgot his reading glasses.
- The much-anticipated Marquette Law School Poll did not disappoint. After getting Donald Trump's endorsement, Tim Michels surged to the top of the GOP gubernatorial primary field neck-and-neck with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
- Also interesting: CPAC (yes, that CPAC) ranked Wisconsin's Legislature the second most conservative in the country.
- This week's What?!?! winner had some stiff competition, but we really had to hand it to Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson for having Chris Barron of Spin Doctors fame write him a campaign theme song.
