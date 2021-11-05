Capital W: Elections administrator talks of rising above politics, but it keeps pulling her back in

Wisconsin election administrator Meagan Wolfe came out swinging this week, describing Republican calls for her resignation "partisan politics at its worst" that she must also "rise above." Then she told the State Journal editorial board that the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's decision to release its election audit last month without giving the Elections Commission a chance to review it and correct errors "doesn't feel right." The Elections Commission chair also told lawmakers Wolfe won't appear before the audit committee before the commission meets on Dec. 1, a situation, she said, caused by the LAB's decision.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports we finally have two competing redistricting proposals to compare and contrast (along with a cool interactive that allows you to do just that).
- Chris Rickert continues to dissect Republican complaints about the 2020 election. For example, conservatives bemoaned the use of drop boxes in cities like Madison, but it turns out Trump country embraced them as well. And as Virginia showed this week, high turnout isn't necessarily a problem for Republicans. So how about we just make it easier for everyone to vote?
- With a year to go before election day, both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson have re-election troubles, according to the Marquette Law School Poll. Or, really, just incumbents in general.
- This week's good news: The state has given final approval for a Vel Phillips statue on the Capitol grounds.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
