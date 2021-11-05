 Skip to main content
Capital W: Elections administrator talks of rising above politics, but it keeps pulling her back in

Wisconsin election administrator Meagan Wolfe came out swinging this week, describing Republican calls for her resignation "partisan politics at its worst" that she must also "rise above." Then she told the State Journal editorial board that the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's decision to release its election audit last month without giving the Elections Commission a chance to review it and correct errors "doesn't feel right." The Elections Commission chair also told lawmakers Wolfe won't appear before the audit committee before the commission meets on Dec. 1, a situation, she said, caused by the LAB's decision.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

