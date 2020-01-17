Capital W: Donald Trump takes a page from Scott Walker playbook on Foxconn

Wisconsin is not only the center of the political universe in 2020, it also presents a compelling template for the presidential election. In 2018, Democrats had a large, diverse field of candidates and ultimately winnowed it down to a moderate, old, white guy to defeat the Republican incumbent. Sound familiar? Not to be outdone, President Trump came to Wisconsin for the first time this year and neglected to mention Foxconn, which he once dubbed the "8th Wonder of the World." Sound familiar?
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- In a change from 2016, Rep. Mark Pocan made an endorsement in the Democratic presidential primary. He endorsed an old, white guy, but definitely not a moderate, Riley Vetterkind reports.
- A voter purge case won't be going straight to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. So now we can all take a deep breath.
- The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows the heads-up matches for president are tight in Wisconsin. Moderate, old, white guy leads the Democratic field, but it's still close.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Assembly Republicans again tried and failed to override a Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto, hoping Democrats would join them to lower training requirements for certified nursing assistants to address a shortage. Democrats would rather raise wages.
- And finally, Chris Hubbuch reports it's game over for Public Service Commissioner and former Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch, who is retiring a year early. Buh-bye.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.