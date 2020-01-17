Capital W: Donald Trump takes a page from Scott Walker playbook on Foxconn

Capital W: Donald Trump takes a page from Scott Walker playbook on Foxconn

Wisconsin is not only the center of the political universe in 2020, it also presents a compelling template for the presidential election. In 2018, Democrats had a large, diverse field of candidates and ultimately winnowed it down to a moderate, old, white guy to defeat the Republican incumbent. Sound familiar? Not to be outdone, President Trump came to Wisconsin for the first time this year and neglected to mention Foxconn, which he once dubbed the "8th Wonder of the World." Sound familiar?

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

