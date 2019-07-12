President Donald Trump visits Wisconsin today to talk about trade and raise money for his re-election campaign, but his ongoing feud with former House Speaker Paul Ryan is drawing lots of attention. The Janesville Republican took shots at the president in a new book by Politico's Tim Alberta saying he tried to prevent Trump from making "bad" "knee-jerk" decisions. Trump unloaded on Ryan on Twitter late Thursday calling him "a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader."

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.

0
0
1
1
5