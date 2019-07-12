President Donald Trump visits Wisconsin today to talk about trade and raise money for his re-election campaign, but his ongoing feud with former House Speaker Paul Ryan is drawing lots of attention. The Janesville Republican took shots at the president in a new book by Politico's Tim Alberta saying he tried to prevent Trump from making "bad" "knee-jerk" decisions. Trump unloaded on Ryan on Twitter late Thursday calling him "a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader."
- Riley Vetterkind reported on how both conservatives and liberals had concerns about Gov. Tony Evers using his powerful veto pen to increase K-12 spending by about $84 million. Democrats are pointing to a Republican call for curtailing that power via constitutional amendment as the latest example of legislative overreach after they limited executive power during December's lame-duck session.
- The state's new e-cigarette tax is the lowest in the nation, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Evers had proposed what would have been the third-highest tax.
- Evers told CNBC this week that Foxconn might fall short of its jobs target, with only 1,500 employees when its Kenosha County facility opens in May. Its contract with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. called for 1,820 by the end of 2020.
- And finally, piles of randomly discarded electric scooters may be coming to a city near you after Evers signed a bill allowing the scooters in Wisconsin. Dean Mosiman reported on how Madison is trying to regulate the scooters after other cities have had trouble with rental scooters being left everywhere.
