Capital W: Donald Trump, Republicans trying to disqualify your legally cast ballot

Donald Trump and Republicans this week revealed their scheme to overturn Wisconsin's election results. It doesn't rely on finding miscounted ballots or rooting out fraud, but challenging thousands of legally cast ballots in court by having a judge overrule official election guidance ex post facto. Examples include ballots obtained by voters claiming indefinite confinement and not providing a voter ID (which is legal), ballots for which missing witness address information was fixed by clerks (legal) and voters who filled out an absentee ballot in a clerk's office without a separate written request (legal, and also known as early voting). Will the $3 million+ scheme work? Find out next time on…
…Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind report that only one elected Republican in Wisconsin has acknowledged Joe Biden is president-elect. That's the same number of Democratic presidential nominees who acknowledged Donald Trump was president-elect the day after the 2016 election.
- Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu had a "productive" meeting about addressing COVID-19, which has killed nearly more people in Wisconsin than than 9/11.
- Earlier in the week Vos announced a press conference about "new legislative initiatives to help slow the spread of COVID-19." Then at the press conference he revealed he hadn't drafted any bills. Evers had. "Productive."
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports UW-Madison is moving ahead with plans to spend upwards of $75,000 to remove a 70-ton boulder that was referred to in the 1920s using a racially derogatory term.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
