 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Donald Trump, Republicans trying to disqualify your legally cast ballot

Capital W: Donald Trump, Republicans trying to disqualify your legally cast ballot

Donald Trump and Republicans this week revealed their scheme to overturn Wisconsin's election results. It doesn't rely on finding miscounted ballots or rooting out fraud, but challenging thousands of legally cast ballots in court by having a judge overrule official election guidance ex post facto. Examples include ballots obtained by voters claiming indefinite confinement and not providing a voter ID (which is legal), ballots for which missing witness address information was fixed by clerks (legal) and voters who filled out an absentee ballot in a clerk's office without a separate written request (legal, and also known as early voting). Will the $3 million+ scheme work? Find out next time on… 

…Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics