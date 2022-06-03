Capital W: Donald Trump makes things interesting, backs Tim Michels for governor

Donald Trump endorsed millionaire construction company owner Tim Michels for governor late Thursday. The nod was a huge blow to former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, especially after she failed to secure the state party's endorsement last month. But while a Trump endorsement will likely give Michels a bounce in the polls, Wisconsin Republicans are not in lockstep with the former president, as shown in both the 2016 GOP presidential primary won by Sen. Ted Cruz, and the 2020 election in which Trump received 51,000 fewer votes than congressional Republican candidates on his way to losing to Joe Biden by 21,000 votes.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports the incoming UW System president is already pledging to extend the in-state tuition freeze for a 10th year.
- Alexander Shur reports Attorney General Josh Kaul came out in support of unionizing UW Hospital nurses with a nonbinding opinion saying the health care provider isn't prohibited from bargaining with employees.
- Another reminder: The 2022 election is big. The 2023 Supreme Court election could be bigger. Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell became the second candidate to announce a run.
- This week's What!?!? winner: The Michael Gableman 2020 election probe cost has increased to nearly $900,000. Don't expect that to be the ceiling.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
