Capital W: Donald Trump makes things interesting, backs Tim Michels for governor

Donald Trump endorsed millionaire construction company owner Tim Michels for governor late Thursday. The nod was a huge blow to former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, especially after she failed to secure the state party's endorsement last month. But while a Trump endorsement will likely give Michels a bounce in the polls, Wisconsin Republicans are not in lockstep with the former president, as shown in both the 2016 GOP presidential primary won by Sen. Ted Cruz, and the 2020 election in which Trump received 51,000 fewer votes than congressional Republican candidates on his way to losing to Joe Biden by 21,000 votes.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

