Capital W: Donald Trump lost. Get over it.

Republicans twisted themselves into pretzels this week trying to stand behind President Trump's lies about widespread election fraud. Sen. Ron Johnson refused to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos authorized a committee to review the Wisconsin election results. Conservative media spread disinformation about a Milwaukee flash drive. Voters filed a lawsuit to invalidate votes in liberal counties. The goals appear to be a combination of keeping Trump's base fired up, fundraising to pay off Trump's campaign debt and undermining the incoming Biden administration. Also, avoiding the L-word.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

