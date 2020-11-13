Capital W: Donald Trump lost. Get over it.

Republicans twisted themselves into pretzels this week trying to stand behind President Trump's lies about widespread election fraud. Sen. Ron Johnson refused to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos authorized a committee to review the Wisconsin election results. Conservative media spread disinformation about a Milwaukee flash drive. Voters filed a lawsuit to invalidate votes in liberal counties. The goals appear to be a combination of keeping Trump's base fired up, fundraising to pay off Trump's campaign debt and undermining the incoming Biden administration. Also, avoiding the L-word.
- As COVID-19 continues to spin wildly out of control in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers delivered a primetime address to urge people to stay home. The Republican-controlled Legislature hasn't met in seven months.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on why the pollsters got the presidential election in Wisconsin wrong again. One theory: Trump voters don't trust pollsters.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on how over the last five election cycles, Republicans have won a disproportionate share of legislative seats compared with their statewide vote share. One theory: Gerrymandering.
- In another shakeup of Senate leadership, Sen. Howard Marklein is replacing Sen. Alberta Darling as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. Fun fact: AP Style changed earlier this year so that co-chair, rather than co-chairman and co-chairwoman, is now acceptable. Chair can also now be used as a verb! OK, maybe it wasn't as fun as I thought.
