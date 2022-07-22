Capital W: Donald Trump, implicated in attempted coup, still trying to overturn the 2020 election

Donald Trump is still at it. After the Wisconsin Supreme Court deemed drop boxes illegal in future elections, the disgraced former president pressured Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to take that ball and run with it to overturn the 2020 election. The news came the same week the Jan. 6 committee put a fine point on how Trump still wouldn't concede the election on Jan. 7.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- The Wisconsin Supreme Court will likely have to settle another dispute between the Republican-controlled Legislature and the Wisconsin Elections Commission, after a committee rejected a rule allowing clerks to fix minor errors on absentee ballots, but the WEC said its guidance allowing the fixes to remain in effect.
- Sen. Ron Johnson signaled his support for the same-sex marriage bill that passed the House. Worth noting: He also signaled his support for not running for a third term just before the 2016 election. And he supported this U.S. attorney nomination at one point.
- Alexander Shur reports the Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to launch a voter education campaign. We have some thoughts on who might benefit.
- This week's What?!?! winner: Mitchell Schmidt reports Gov. Tony Evers received a $20,000 donation from Steven Spielberg. Meanwhile Republican Tim Michels spent $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign. Heh, heh, looks like Evers is going to need a bigger… ehh, you get it.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
