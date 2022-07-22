 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Donald Trump, implicated in attempted coup, still trying to overturn the 2020 election

Donald Trump is still at it. After the Wisconsin Supreme Court deemed drop boxes illegal in future elections, the disgraced former president pressured Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to take that ball and run with it to overturn the 2020 election. The news came the same week the Jan. 6 committee put a fine point on how Trump still wouldn't concede the election on Jan. 7. 

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

