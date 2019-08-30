Republicans found themselves caught in a rundown this week between the Attorney General and the minority party members of the Joint Finance Committee. Last December the GOP passed several laws during a lame-duck session, one of which requires the budget committee to oversee lawsuit settlements. Democratic AG Josh Kaul has urged the committee to discuss certain matters confidentially, something it has never done. Democratic members refused. Republicans plan to hire a taxpayer-funded outside attorney to act as a go-between. The crunchy, salty situation will likely be front-and-center as the Supreme Court bites into the constitutionality of the lame-duck laws in the coming months.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- More on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and pickles: Justice Dan Kelly faces election next spring and a court date for causing a traffic crash.
- Rep. Sean Duffy announced he is stepping down next month to focus more on family. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers must now decide whether to call a special election on the politically advantageous date of the April presidential primary, which features a high-profile Democratic race, or during the February primary when fewer people will vote, or something out in left field.
- Attorneys for the women who accused a UW-Madison football player of sexual assault criticized the university's decision to reinstate him after he was acquitted. As Kelly Meyerhofer previously noted, the situation has put the university in a tough spot.
- The DNC now says Madison will provide 1,500 rooms for the 2020 convention in Milwaukee, though not for delegates, Riley Vetterkind reports. The DNC had to choose between locating the convention in a battleground state or a larger city with more hotels, putting them in a real... OK, you get it.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com or (608) 252-6144.