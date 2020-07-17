Capital W: Democrats build green wall to prevent GOP veto-proof majority

In 2010, months before Republicans seized full control of state government, the state GOP reported raising $451,000 in the first six months of the year, quite a bit more than the $316,000 raised by the state Democratic Party. If that was a sign of things to come, then this week's report that Democrats raised $11.2 million in the first half of the year compared with the GOP's $1.2 million haul is likely a sign that a veto-proof majority is not in the cards this year. Republicans are decrying huge out-of-state contributions, including nearly $2.5 million from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That's rich.