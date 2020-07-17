Capital W: Democrats build green wall to prevent GOP veto-proof majority

In 2010, months before Republicans seized full control of state government, the state GOP reported raising $451,000 in the first six months of the year, quite a bit more than the $316,000 raised by the state Democratic Party. If that was a sign of things to come, then this week's report that Democrats raised $11.2 million in the first half of the year compared with the GOP's $1.2 million haul is likely a sign that a veto-proof majority is not in the cards this year. Republicans are decrying huge out-of-state contributions, including nearly $2.5 million from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That's rich.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on fundraising totals in Madison's four contested legislative races. Does being ahead in fundraising mean a candidate is more qualified or will win? No. Are you still curious about it because there are so many candidates running in Assembly District 76? Probably.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Democrats want to make it easier to claim unemployment insurance. Republicans, who made it harder to claim unemployment insurance, are opposed.
- Bipartisan legislation would make it a felony to deface statues. It has about as much chance of passing this session as a bill that would ban police choke holds.
- In-person conventions continue to produce awful political optics in the era of COVID-19, as U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman demonstrated last weekend. Note to Democrats.
