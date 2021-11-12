 Skip to main content
Capital W: Democratic partisans also don't like nonpartisan maps

Capital W: Democratic partisans also don't like nonpartisan maps

The Republican-controlled Senate and Assembly passed legislative district boundaries for the next decade this week. Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto the maps. The twist came when Republicans called for a vote on the maps Evers had created through a mock-nonpartisan redistricting commission. A large number of Democrats, concerned the maps could make it harder for minorities to win seats in the Legislature, voted them down. It turns out Democratic partisans also don't like nonpartisan maps.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

