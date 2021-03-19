Capital W: Deborah Kerr woke up on the wrong side of the general election

It hasn't been a good stretch for state superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr. The same day she advanced in the February primary, she thought it would be wise for a white woman to tell the world that she had been called the N-word in high school. She apologized, deleted her account and her campaign manager and attorney quit. This week she faced an ad from opponent Jill Underly questioning a letter of recommendation she wrote for a former finance manager who had overdrawn the district bank account. Now Elizabeth Beyer reports on emails showing Kerr was setting up her private business using school district email during public work hours.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- Republicans lost all statewide elections in 2018, but they continue to operate like the party in power, rather than a party that needs to find middle ground to govern effectively. Kelly Meyerhofer reports on the latest example.
- That doesn't mean compromise and common ground are dead. Riley Vetterkind reports on several bills are making their way through the Legislature with bipartisan support, such as one eliminating licenses for hair braiding.
- Sen. Ron Johnson said this week he won't run for governor and wondered (aloud!) who started that rumor. We have some thoughts.
- This week's good news: Few COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted in Wisconsin. The third vaccination group will be eligible a week earlier than previously announced. Everyone will be eligible by May 1. Get vaccinated!
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!