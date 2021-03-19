 Skip to main content
Capital W: Deborah Kerr woke up on the wrong side of the general election

It hasn't been a good stretch for state superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr. The same day she advanced in the February primary, she thought it would be wise for a white woman to tell the world that she had been called the N-word in high school. She apologized, deleted her account and her campaign manager and attorney quit. This week she faced an ad from opponent Jill Underly questioning a letter of recommendation she wrote for a former finance manager who had overdrawn the district bank account. Now Elizabeth Beyer reports on emails showing Kerr was setting up her private business using school district email during public work hours.

