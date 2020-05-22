Capital W: Conservatives continue to press for everyone-for-themselves strategy

Capital W: Conservatives continue to press for everyone-for-themselves strategy

Two out of three Wisconsin voters approved of how Gov. Tony Evers was handling the coronavirus, which involved a centralized, targeted shutdown of certain crowd-generating, nonessential businesses followed by a measured reopening all intended to stop the spread of a potentially deadly disease. Legislative Republicans with an assist from the conservative-dominated Supreme Court rejected that, arguing for a more localized approach. Now conservatives are trying to stop local governments from collectively combating the disease, leaving everyone to fend for themselves. Any thoughts on that, Jack from Lost?

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics