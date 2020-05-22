Capital W: Conservatives continue to press for everyone-for-themselves strategy

Two out of three Wisconsin voters approved of how Gov. Tony Evers was handling the coronavirus, which involved a centralized, targeted shutdown of certain crowd-generating, nonessential businesses followed by a measured reopening all intended to stop the spread of a potentially deadly disease. Legislative Republicans with an assist from the conservative-dominated Supreme Court rejected that, arguing for a more localized approach. Now conservatives are trying to stop local governments from collectively combating the disease, leaving everyone to fend for themselves. Any thoughts on that, Jack from Lost?
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Chris Rickert reports on the state's unemployment rate going from a near-record low (3.1%) to a record high 14.1%(!) in the span of a month. Gov. Tony Evers' administration is scrambling to keep up with unemployment insurance claims, with nearly 700,000 people still not receiving checks.
- Riley Vetterkind reports the Wisconsin Elections Commission gridlocked over whether to send absentee ballot applications to all voters as Republican President Donald Trump threatened to withhold funding from states that encourage voting by mail. Because nothing says "I'm winning the argument" like making it harder to vote during a pandemic.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's first online event geared toward Wisconsin voters, which had 17,000 views as of Friday. Not exactly Manitowoc Minute numbers.
- Riley Vetterkind reports on the political rift over wearing masks in public. It appears the battle of wits has begun.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!