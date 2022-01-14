Capital W: Conservative group leading the charge of the white brigade on colorblindness

There was a time when anti-racism meant colorblindness. But the times… well, Bob said it best. Enter the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which is becoming to colorblindness what the Freedom From Religion Foundation is to atheism. In two cases this week, WILL has challenged attempts to give a leg up to minorities, whose health, wealth, housing, education and criminal justice outcomes continue to lag white outcomes. Liberals have embraced the new version of anti-racism that seeks to close gaps by giving advantages to minorities. A new poll out this week suggests Wisconsin's largely white public disagrees. It all leaves both sides screaming…
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports a Waukesha County judge has nullified ballot drop boxes unless they are overseen by an organization that lost $4.9 billion last year. Also, the Wisconsin Elections Commission continues to push back against Republican attempts to relitigate the 2020 election.
- Our new State Capitol reporter Alexander Shur has gotten off to a busy start. He reported on a couple of interesting GOP bills this week, one of which would allow natural immunity to substitute for vaccination, and another that would allow gun training courses in high schools.
- Chris Hubbuch reports on the latest in the never-ending debate over how to regulate PFAS chemicals.
- The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' attempt to block a deposition in a public records case.
- Last year we focused each week on good news, but given how crazy Wisconsin politics has gotten and will likely continue to get, we'll wrap up each week's rundown with news that makes us go: What?! This week there was a clear winner.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
