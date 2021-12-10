 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital W: Capitalism on full display as Regents, Legislature consider UW pay raises

Capital W: Capitalism on full display as Regents, Legislature consider UW pay raises

There was something rich about Senate President Chris Kapenga objecting to a 2% raise for unionized UW trades employees because their pay structure smacked of "something out of Communist Russia" in the same story as the UW Board of Regents contemplating 6-10% pay range raises for chancellors and top administrators. For starters, unions still operate within a capitalist system, so if 30-year plumber get paid the same as 5-year plumber, there could be a market-based reason for that, like the need to recruit young talent. What's confusing is how an extra $60,000 for someone making more than a half-million dollars a year attracts a different caliber of talent to a highly prestigious position. Even more confusing: UW administration pay is low compared with peer universities. Most confusing: This.

Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Khloe Kardashian admits she's 'barely in my own body' amid Tristan Thompson scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics