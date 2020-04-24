Capital W: Business community proposes a way out of this mess

Capital W: Business community proposes a way out of this mess

Whenever the government proposes a complicated, formula-based, bureaucratic approach to solving a problem, the business community and Republicans often dismiss it as unworkable. So it's somewhat encouraging that the business community and Republicans are proposing a complicated, formula-based, bureaucratic approach to easing restrictions that Gov. Tony Evers extended through May 26 to stop the spread of COVID-19. It's certainly a better way to get things done than forming giant disease vectors in the state capital.

