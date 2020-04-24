Capital W: Business community proposes a way out of this mess

Whenever the government proposes a complicated, formula-based, bureaucratic approach to solving a problem, the business community and Republicans often dismiss it as unworkable. So it's somewhat encouraging that the business community and Republicans are proposing a complicated, formula-based, bureaucratic approach to easing restrictions that Gov. Tony Evers extended through May 26 to stop the spread of COVID-19. It's certainly a better way to get things done than forming giant disease vectors in the state capital.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports on a survey that found a third of businesses could close permanently if they are forced to shutter for three months.
- Riley Vetterkind reports 19 voters and poll workers have come down with COVID-19 after the U.S. and Wisconsin supreme courts and legislative Republicans thought holding an election in the middle of a pandemic was a good idea. However, the evidence so far does not show in-person voting caused a significant increase in cases.
- Meanwhile, Democrats still think holding a political convention in Milwaukee in the middle of a pandemic is a good idea.
- In one of her final acts as Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Jennifer Shilling appointed Scot Ross to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Conservatives noted the former director of One Wisconsin Now, who was granted immunity to testify in the legislative caucus scandal, has been a foul-mouthed, radical leftist. Gee, if only we could come up with a system where, I don't know, nonpartisan retired judges sat on the ethics commission.
- Finally, "Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants," and other phrases that work better metaphorically than literally.
