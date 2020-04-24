Capital W: Business community proposes a way out of this mess

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Whenever the government proposes a complicated, formula-based, bureaucratic approach to solving a problem, the business community and Republicans often dismiss it as unworkable. So it's somewhat encouraging that the business community and Republicans are proposing a complicated, formula-based, bureaucratic approach to easing restrictions that Gov. Tony Evers extended through May 26 to stop the spread of COVID-19. It's certainly a better way to get things done than forming giant disease vectors in the state capital.