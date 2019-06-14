The Legislature's budget committee finished the Republican version of the 2019-21 budget this week, cutting income tax rates for both low-income workers and millionaires. It replaces Gov. Tony Evers' proposal that would have targeted a new 10% tax credit at households making less than $150,000. The budget now goes to the full Legislature, after which Evers could veto some or all of it. If he vetoes it all, don't expect the Legislature to come back until the Brewers are in the playoffs.
Welcome to Capital W, where you can find the week’s best political stories from the Wisconsin State Journal:
- The ACLU is raising privacy concern about a bill up next week in the Assembly that would allow schools to release the names of a student's parents, Logan Wroge reports. The bill's author says it's weird schools can't do that, but can release a student's weight and height, among other information.
- Evers reconstituted the state's pardon board after his predecessor refused to grant pardons for eight years.
- Republicans didn't consult with the Madison Police Department before adding a Capitol security study to the budget that would involve Madison police, Riley Vetterkind reports.
- Kelly Meyerhofer stayed up late Tuesday to report on the budget committee approving $1.9 billion in capital funding for building projects, including $1 billion for the UW System. System president Ray Cross said he "deeply appreciates" the funds. His shins do too.
