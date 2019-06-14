The Legislature's budget committee finished the Republican version of the 2019-21 budget this week, cutting income tax rates for both low-income workers and millionaires. It replaces Gov. Tony Evers' proposal that would have targeted a new 10% tax credit at households making less than $150,000. The budget now goes to the full Legislature, after which Evers could veto some or all of it. If he vetoes it all, don't expect the Legislature to come back until the Brewers are in the playoffs.

Capital W

