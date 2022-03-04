Capital W: Brian Hagedorn acts like a judge, gives both sides a redistricting win

When Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn joined his three conservative counterparts last fall to set a "least change" standard for which legislative maps would be selected, it looked like the Republican-engineered high court had locked in GOP legislative rule for another decade. But Hagedorn's decision alongside the court's three liberals Thursday to adopt Gov. Tony Evers' "least change" version showed Hagedorn's plan all along may have been to try to give both sides half a loaf.
- On the other end of the Supreme Court Justice spectrum, Michael Gableman issued an interim report on his 2020 election investigation, offering legal theories that courts have already settled, calling for the dismantling of the state's election agency for the second time in six years, suggesting seniors who can't name the current president shouldn't vote, and offering lawmakers ideas for how to decertify the election results.
- Alexander Shur reports on the effort by Republicans to make inroads with urban voters. We'll see how it goes.
- Chris Hubbuch has an update on the DNR board's rejection of regulating forever chemicals. Their decision last week also meant they rejected regulation of a ton of other chemicals too.
- This week's Marquette Law School Poll showed Rebecca Kleefisch and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are the clear frontrunners in their primaries for governor and U.S. Senate.
