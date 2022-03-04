 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capital W: Brian Hagedorn acts like a judge, gives both sides a redistricting win

When Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn joined his three conservative counterparts last fall to set a "least change" standard for which legislative maps would be selected, it looked like the Republican-engineered high court had locked in GOP legislative rule for another decade. But Hagedorn's decision alongside the court's three liberals Thursday to adopt Gov. Tony Evers' "least change" version showed Hagedorn's plan all along may have been to try to give both sides half a loaf.

Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.

