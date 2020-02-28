Capital W: Bernie Sanders gets a big surge and Wisconsin's rural UW campuses face tough road ahead

Following a chaotic rush of events last week, Capitol square has again taken on a more leisurely pace as lawmakers wind down legislating and prepare for months of campaigning ahead of the November general election.
This week, the Wisconsin State Journal teamed up with UW-Madison's Elections Research Center to provide a better idea of just what that campaign landscape looks like in Wisconsin, which holds a very special place in the hearts of ambitious presidential candidates. In the Democratic primary, the poll showed a big surge for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, increasing support for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and a drop off for former Vice President Joe Biden.
As for the general election contest, the poll shows what most prognosticators have been preaching for a while: Wisconsin's race is about as close as it'll get.
- Kelly Meyerhofer reports how Wisconsin's small, rural UW campuses are struggling with enrollment 18 months into a merger with 4-year campuses. Seven of the System’s branch campuses this fall tallied their lowest enrollment in nearly half a century.
- When lawmakers reach a stalemate, as they did this week, Wisconsinites get the short end of the stick, as Riley Vetterkind reports. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers put the kibosh on a $250 million income tax plan Republicans in the Assembly and Senate passed, meaning no income tax cut for now for state taxpayers. But it also means schools won't see any benefits either, as Evers proposed in his plan.
- This week, Vetterkind reported the results of the latest Marquette poll, which track relatively closely with the results of the UW-Madison/State Journal poll released earlier this week.
