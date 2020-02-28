Capital W: Bernie Sanders gets a big surge and Wisconsin's rural UW campuses face tough road ahead

Following a chaotic rush of events last week, Capitol square has again taken on a more leisurely pace as lawmakers wind down legislating and prepare for months of campaigning ahead of the November general election.

This week, the Wisconsin State Journal teamed up with UW-Madison's Elections Research Center to provide a better idea of just what that campaign landscape looks like in Wisconsin, which holds a very special place in the hearts of ambitious presidential candidates. In the Democratic primary, the poll showed a big surge for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, increasing support for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and a drop off for former Vice President Joe Biden.

As for the general election contest, the poll shows what most prognosticators have been preaching for a while: Wisconsin's race is about as close as it'll get.

Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.