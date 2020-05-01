Capital W: Attention turns to economic recovery

Wisconsin may have seen its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but that hasn't stopped lawmakers from shifting their attention to another brewing crisis: the economy.
Too soon? Probably, at least according to health experts, who say a lessening of restrictions at this point could fan the flames of an already raging health crisis.
But for Wisconsinites, the economic fallout from the COVID-19 response has been very real, and businesses say they need a plan to re-open quickly in a responsible manner. If the state doesn't implement a re-opening plan soon, they say, Wisconsin might not have much of an economy to revitalize once the pandemic ebbs.
Welcome to Capital W, the essential guide for navigating the political universe in 2020.
- Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind report that some 1,500 protesters evaded the stay-at-home order to swarm the Capitol last week to call on Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers to re-open the state. Political pressure is building to allow people to return to their daily lives and livelihoods even as the virus continues to multiply in the state.
- Evers, to stem dropping state revenue, has immediately ordered a 5% reduction in state spending in executive agencies. The move got rare praise from Republican leaders, but it simultaneously points to more economic pain on the horizon.
- Economic pain is bearing down on the state's university system. Kelly Meyerhofer reports UW-Madison is ordering most of its employees to take varying amounts of unpaid time off over the next six months and university leaders will take a 15% pay cut over that same time.
- Evers offered a little relief to Wisconsinites cooped up inside: this week he ordered 34 state parks to re-open after being closed due to overcrowding and vandalism. The re-opening comes with a catch, however. Parks will turn away visitors if they reach capacity and you have to have an annual parks sticker to visit, which you can only purchase by phone, not at individual properties.
Send story tips and ideas to state/politics editor Matt DeFour at mdefour@madison.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!