Capital W: Attention turns to economic recovery

Wisconsin may have seen its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but that hasn't stopped lawmakers from shifting their attention to another brewing crisis: the economy.

Too soon? Probably, at least according to health experts, who say a lessening of restrictions at this point could fan the flames of an already raging health crisis.

But for Wisconsinites, the economic fallout from the COVID-19 response has been very real, and businesses say they need a plan to re-open quickly in a responsible manner. If the state doesn't implement a re-opening plan soon, they say, Wisconsin might not have much of an economy to revitalize once the pandemic ebbs.