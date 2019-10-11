Assembly Republicans had found themselves in a battle they couldn't win. A paralyzed Democratic lawmaker had challenged their rule that made it difficult for him to represent his constituents. And so on Tuesday the GOP announced they would change the rule. But, as we saw during December's lame-duck session, admitting defeat is never an option in politics, and so while retreating on whether disabled lawmakers can call into committee meetings, they inflamed Democrats with other rules that could make it easier to override a veto and limit debate.
Capital W
- Of course, Republicans aren't the only ones engaged in aggressive political tactics. As Kelly Meyerhofer reports, UW-Madison College Republicans took video of someone plastering their offices with anti-Trump signs.
- There's also lots of other stuff the Legislature is getting done, such as legalizing lemonade stands.
- Riley Vetterkind reports the latest evaluation of the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison found the situation has improved over the last year. Worth noting: The department is under new management.
- Mitchell Schmidt reports Wisconsin's manufacturing sector saw the largest year-over-year job loss since the Great Recession, according to preliminary survey data. A DOR economist says the state's manufacturing tax credit may be accelerating job losses as companies use the savings to automate. Worth noting: The department is under new management.
