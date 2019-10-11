Weather Alert

...SUB FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. * TIMING...2 AM TO 9 AM LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS OF 28 TO 31 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES ALONG WITH WINDS OF 10 TO 15 MPH COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&